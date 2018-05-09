JCI Surges 2.31%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.31 percent or 133.22 points to 5,907.94 on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 3.67 percent or 33.76 points to 954.29 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, as many a 226 stocks were up, 185 were down and 93 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (BUDI), PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (WOOD), PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BBNI), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS) and PT Bank BRIsyariah Tbk (BRIS).The top losers werePT Ristia Bintang Mahkotasejat Tbk (RBMS), PT Sawit Sumbermas Saraa Tbk (SSMS), PT Gunawan Dianjaya Steel Tbk (GDST), PT Chaoren Pokphand Indonesia Tbk (CPIN) and PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA).Today's transaction volume was 9.07 billion shares worth 9.14 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)