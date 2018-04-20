Govt Will Reach Its Inflation Target: Darmin

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is government can reach its annual inflation target this year.



The annual inflation target was set at 3.5 percent in the 2018 state budget. The target was set at four percent in the previous state budget.

"We believe the annual inflation rate can reach 3.5 percent. We hope the country can avoid imported inflation," said the referred economist at his office on Friday afternoon."The current currency rate is not that volatile. It is only a bit higher,' he added.According to the Central Statistics Agency, Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.2 percent last month. Moreover, the country posted a year-on-year inflation of 3.4 percent in the same period.(WAH)