China to Relax Foreign Ownership Limits on Cars, Other Industries

Beijing: China announced Tuesday a timeline to open up its manufacturing sector including scrapping ownership limits for foreign automakers, shipbuilders and aircraft firms, addressing a contentious issue in its trade dispute with the United States.
The liberalisation meets a longtime demand of the US and other countries seeking better access for their companies in the world's biggest car market and one of the largest markets for air travel.
