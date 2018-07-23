En
Indonesia to Sign MoU with IHAF

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    23 Juli 2018 21:49 WIB
Jakarta: Indonesia has prepared a number of measures to anticipate the looming global trade wars. The country has prepared various agreements to boost its halal product exports.

"Right now, we have had an agreement with the Emirates Authority for Standarization and Metrology (ESMA). We can export halal products to the United Arab Emirates," said National Accreditation Committee head Bambang Prasetya in Jakarta on Monday

"November, we will sign a memorandum of understanding with IHAF. We can enter halal product markets in the other parts of the world," Bambang said.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has repeatedly urged related agencies to improve Indonesia's competitiveness. He also has issued a series of economic policy packages to boost the country's trade and investment policies.

"If we have more bilateral agreements, we will have more exports," Bambang added.


