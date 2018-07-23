Indonesia to Sign MoU with IHAF

Jakarta: Indonesia has prepared a number of measures to anticipate the looming global trade wars. The country has prepared various agreements to boost its halal product exports.
"Right now, we have had an agreement with the Emirates Authority for Standarization and Metrology (ESMA). We can export halal products to the United Arab Emirates," said National Accreditation Committee head Bambang Prasetya in Jakarta on Monday
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent after a Board of Governors meeting on…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that the country will recorded an inflation of 0.22 percent in the end of June 2018.
Indonesia’s official reserve assets stood at $122.9 billion as of end-May 2018, Bank Indonesia (BI) announced Friday.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has confirmed his ministry will launch the online single submission (OS…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
State mining holding company PT Inalum has stated that the divestment of PT Freeport Indonesia (PTF) would be fully funded by fore…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has warned that Indonesia's export and investment growths are still trailing behing i…
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has urged state-owned electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) …
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to hold its 7-days reverse repo rate at 5.25 percent after a Board of Governors meeting on July 18-19,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.28 percent or 74.39 points to 5,881.76 on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.08 percent or 62.42 points to 5,876.79 before break on Tuesday.
China will provide Arab states with $20 billion in loans for economic development, President Xi Jinping told top Arab officials Tu…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.98 percent or 112.46 points to 5,807.38 on Monday, July 9, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.14 percent or 64.61 points to 5,759.52 before break on Monday.