JCI Increases to 5975

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 29.2 points to 5975.74 on Friday, May 25, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.47 percent or 4.52 points to 958.38 in today's trading session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 17.27 points to 5751.12 on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.24 percent or 77.02 points to 5,810.88 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.86 percent or 49.46 points to 5733.85 on Monday, May 21, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.72 percent or 41.73 points to 5741.58 befoore break on Monday.
Britain's economy has grown at the slowest pace in more than five years, official data showed Friday, as Bank of England gover…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.27 percent or 39 points to Rp14,166 per dollar on Friday, May 25,…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has said the central government will launch the online single submissio…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 35.02 points to 5981.55 before break on Friday.
A federal court jury on Thursday ordered Samsung to pay Apple $533 million for copying iPhone design features in a patent case dat…
Car behemoth Volkswagen warned Thursday against "one-sided protectionism" after the United States said it was considerin…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp14,205 per dollar on Thursday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.69 percent or 154.54 points to 5,946.54 on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.39 percent or 138.13 points to 5,930.13 before break on Thurday.