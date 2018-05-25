JCI Increases to 5975

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 29.2 points to 5975.74 on Friday, May 25, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.47 percent or 4.52 points to 958.38 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's trading volume was 7.03 billion shares worth 7.34 trillion rupiahs.Moreover, 178 stocks were up, 196 were down and 119 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Hotel Mandarine Regency Tbk (HOME), PT Campina ICe Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP) and PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk (PZZA).Some of the top losers were PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS) and PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT).(WAH)