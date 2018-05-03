JCI Drops 2.55%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.55 percent or 153.51 points to 5,858.73 on Thursday, May 3, 2018.



In addition, the index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, fell by 3.14 percent or 30.32 points to 933.96 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 333 stocks were down, 69 were up and 85 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Charnic Capital Tbk (NICK), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM) and PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD).The top gainers were PT CItatah Tbk (CTTH), PT Indo Acidatama Tbk (SRSN), PT MNC Investama Tbk (BHIT), PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP) and PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk (ADMG).Today's transaction volume was 7.3 billion shares worth 8.8 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)