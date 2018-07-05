Indonesian Stocks Slightly Up

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.1 percent or 5.69 points to 5,739.33 on Thursday, July 5, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.24 percent or 2.2 points to 905.6 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 7.32 billion shares worth 5.89 trillion rupiahs.177 stocks were up, 202 were down and 114 were unchanged.The top gainers were Pt Intikeramik Alamasri Industri Tbk (IKAI), PT Kobexindo Tractors Tbk (KOBX), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM).The top losers were PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) (BBTN), PT Ristia Bintang Mahkotasejati Tbk (RBMS) and PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk (SSIA).According to Yahoo Finance, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.23 percent or 33 points to Rp14,380 per dollar as of 10:58 AM BST or 04:58 PM jakarta time.The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 44 points to Rp14,387 per dollar today.(WAH)