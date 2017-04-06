RI's GDP Growth Can Reach 5.1 Percent in 2017:ADB

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) believes Indonesia's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.1 percent this year and 5.3 percent next year.



"Indonesia's economic growth will reach 5.1 percent in 2017 and 5.3 percent in 2018," ADB country director Winfried Wicklein said in Jakarta on Thursday.

"Indonesia's economic growth will remain positive," he stated.The growth will be supported by exports, household expenditures and private investments. The growth will be influenced by rising commodity prices and effective structural reforms.The Indonesian Central statistic Agency recorded that Indonesian economy expanded 5.02 percent last year.(WAH)