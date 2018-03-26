JCI Drops 10.53 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.17 percent or 10.53 points to 6,200.17 on Monday, March 26, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.31 percent or 3.18 points in the closing session.

According to RTI Infokom, 155 stocks were down, 186 were up and 129 were unchanged.some of the top losers were PT SLJ Global Tbk (SULI), PT AKR Corporindo Tbk (AKRA), PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk, PT Sitara Propertindo Tbk (TARA) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA).Some of the top gainers were PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK), PT Magna Investama Mandiri Tbk (MGNA), PT J Resources Asia Pasifik Tbk (PSAB), PT Intan Baruprana Finance Tbk (IBFN) and PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (CENT).Today's transaction volume was about 9.11 billion shares worth around 7.2 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)