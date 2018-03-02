En
Bali’s Tuna Export shot up to USD150.5 Million

   02 Maret 2018
Bali’s Tuna Export shot up to USD150.5 Million
Tuna fish is Bali's largest export earner from the marine and fisheries sector (Foto: Antara).

Denpasar: Bali's exports of fresh and frozen tuna fish shot up 75.8 percent  to USD150.15 million in 2017 from  USD85.41 million in the previous year.
 
"The export volume rose 22.77 percent  from 11,438 tons in 2016 to 14,042 tons in 2017," head of foreign trade at the regional Industry and Trade Office Anak Agung Ngurah Bagawinata said here on Friday.
 
Tuna fish is Bali's largest export earner from the marine and fisheries sector.
 
Meanwhile, Bali earned USD32.145 million from the exports of silver handicrafts in 2017 , up 16.97 percent from USD27.48 million in the previous year.
 
The export volume rose 19.35 percent from 4.63 million units  in 2016 to 5.53 million units in 2017, Bagawinata said.
 
Exports have been shipped mainly to Singapore, the United States and Thailand. 


