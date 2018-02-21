JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13582 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or 9 points from RP13,573 per dollar to Rp13,582 per dollar on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.02 percent or 3 points from Rp13,615 per dollar to Rp13,618 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.29 percent or 19.48 points to 6,643.4 in the closing session.According to RTI infokom, today's transaction volumew was about 20.11 billion shares worth around 9.88 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 205 stocks were down, 157 were up and 124 were unchanged.(WAH)