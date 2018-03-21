JCI Surges 1.11%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Commposite Index (JCI) surged by 1.11 percent or 69.25 points to 6,312.83 on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, surged by 1.09 percent or 11.21 points to 1,038.44 in today's trading session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 60.72 points to 6,321.9 on Wednesday, March 15, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.52 percent or 33.43 points to 6,349.19 before break this morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.47 percent or 30.22 points to 6382.62 on Wednesday, March 13, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.35 percent or 87.84 points to 6,412.85 on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.34 percent, or 74.40 points, to 21,749.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was …
Equity markets mostly rose Monday on optimism over solid US jobs data and the prospect of a meeting between US President Donald Tr…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 1.05 percent or 67.37 points to 6500.69 on Monday, March 12, 2018.
Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday, as the safe haven yen rose against the dollar.
Europe's main stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Tuesday, mirroring a broad rally in Asia, as concerns eased over Don…
Tokyo stocks snapped a four-day losing streak Tuesday, boosted by a rebound on Wall Street and a fall in the yen's value again…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has announced President Joko "Jokowi" widodo may launch the O…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,761 per dollar on Tuesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.73 percent or 46 points to 6,243.58 on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.11 percent or 69.87 points to 6,219.71 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) remained unchanged at Rp13,765 per dollar on Monday, March 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.24 percent or 15.38 points to 6,289.57 on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Xi Jinping reshaped his core economic team on Monday, promoting two trusted, US-educated lieutenants to key positions at a time of…
The Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Economic affairs has revealed that the country's economy may reach below 5.01 percent …
The Indonesian government is confident that Indian investors are interested in the country's infrastructure projects.
Japan logged a modest trade surplus in February, government data showed Monday, thanks to brisk car exports including to the…