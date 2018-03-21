JCI Surges 1.11%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Commposite Index (JCI) surged by 1.11 percent or 69.25 points to 6,312.83 on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, surged by 1.09 percent or 11.21 points to 1,038.44 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 250 stocks were up, 109 were down and 115 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Dharma Samudera Fishing Line Tbk (DSFI), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Centratama Telekomnikasi Indonesia Tbk (CENT).Some of the top losers were PT SLJ Global Tbk (SULI), PT Dyandra Media International Tbk (DYAN) and PT Kresna Graha Investama Tbk (KREN).Today's transaction volume was about 11.52 billion shares worth around 9.31 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)