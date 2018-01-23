JCI Rises 65.16 Points in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by one percent or 65.16 points to 6,565.69 before break on Tuesday.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 6.97 billion shares worth around 5.38 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 206 stocks were up, 103 were down and 123 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 1.19 percnt or 13.07 points to 1,114.87 at the end of the morning session.In the first session, the top gainers were PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM), PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (DOID).On the other hand, the top losers were PT Buyung Poetra Sembada Tbk (HOKI), PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN) and PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP).(WAH)