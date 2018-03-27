JCI Rises 0.55% in Morning Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.55 percent or 33.82 points to 6233.99 before break on Tuesday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, rose by 0.62 percent or 6.32 points to 1,020.63 in today's first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 210 stocks were up, 117 were downa and 120 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK), PT Magna Investama Mandiri Tbk (MGNA), PT SLJ Global Tbk (SULI), PT Sstar Petrochem Tbk (STAR) and PT Gading Development Tbk (GAMA).Some of the top losers were PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Forza Land Indonesia Tbk (FORZ), PT Indocement Tunggal Prakasa Tbk (INTP), PT Pan Brothers Tbk (PBRX) and PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk (TOWR).(WAH)