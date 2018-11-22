Phase II of Jakarta MRT Project Won't Suffer Delay: Official

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial administration has ensured that the second phase of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project will not be postponed despite land acquisition problems.



"It won't be delayed. It is a strategic infrastructure project," Jakarta regional secretary Saefullah told reporters on Thursday.

"It shouldn't be hindered. I think Japan is ready to start the process by December," he added.According to the initial plan, the second phase will connect Bundaran Hotel Indonesia and Kampung Bandan. If the new proposal is approved, it will start in Bundaran Hotel Indonesia and end in Ancol.Earlier this month, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a MRT station in Bundaran Hotel Indonesia area. During the visit, he took a test ride to Lebak Bulus area.The PDI Perjuangan politician was accompanied by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi. He was welcomed by the management of PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta.(WAH)