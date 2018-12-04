En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Kuala Tanjung Port to be Opened in January

Ilham wibowo    •    04 Desember 2018 17:07 WIB
transportation (en)
En Business (En)
Kuala Tanjung Port to be Opened in January
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jakarta: State-owned port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia I (Pelindo I) is optimistic that the Kuala Tanjung port could be fully operational in 2019.

"It would be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo. It would be opened in the beginning of January 2019," Pelindo I president director Bambang Eka Cahyana told reporters on Tuesday.

"The container cranes would be prepared on December 8. The tests would be held for ten days," he said.

Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

"We have made agreements with a number of exporters," he said.


(WAH)

