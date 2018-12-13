Govt Won't Dissolve BP Batam: Ministry

Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs on Thursday said that the government is not planning to dissolve the Batam Industrial Development Agency (BP Batam).
According to the ministry, BP Batam will maintain its operation in the island. In order to resolve overlapping responsibilities between BP Batam and the Batam municipality administration, Batam Mayor Muhammad Rudi will become the ex-officio head of the agency.
