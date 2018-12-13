Govt Won't Dissolve BP Batam: Ministry

Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs on Thursday said that the government is not planning to dissolve the Batam Industrial Development Agency (BP Batam).



According to the ministry, BP Batam will maintain its operation in the island. In order to resolve overlapping responsibilities between BP Batam and the Batam municipality administration, Batam Mayor Muhammad Rudi will become the ex-officio head of the agency.

"Those are the decisions. We want to clarifiy the previous news," said the ministry in a press release received by Medcom.id.Last month, the government announced the sixteenth economic policy package. According to reports, the policy package comprises expansion of the tax holiday program, adjustment of the negative investment list (DNI) and strengthening of rules on repatriating revenue from resource exports.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018.(WAH)