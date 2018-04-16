JISDOR Depreciates 0.09% to Rp13,766 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp13,766 per dollar on Monday, April 16, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.18 percent or 25 points to Rp13,780 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.26 percent or 16.42 points to 6,286.75 on Monday, Aprl 16, 2018.According to RTI Infokom, 181 stocks were up, 183 were down and 122 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Himalaya Energi Perkasa Tbk (HADE), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL).(WAH)