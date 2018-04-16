En
RI Posts Trade Surplus of USD1.09 Billion in March 2018

Eko Nordiansyah    •    16 April 2018 15:38 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Asep Fathulrahman)

Jakarta: Indonesia posted a trade surplus of USD1.09 billion in March 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.

"Last month, the trade surplus was lower than March 2017. Nevertheless, the number was better than January-February 2018," said BPS head Suhariyanto in Central Jakarta on Monday morning.

According to the BPS leader, the country's exports stood at USD15.58 billion last month. It increased by 10.24 percent compared to the previous month.

On the other hand, the country's imports stood at USD 14.49 billion last month. It increased by 2.13 percent compared to the previous month.

"Hopefully, we can further improve our exports. In addition, we can also enter non-traditional markets,"  he added.


(WAH)

