JCI Up 16.93 Points in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 16.93 points to 5832.85 before break on Friday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.35 percent or 3.21 points to 930.12 at the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, 172 stocks were up, 189 were down and 103 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (WOOD) and PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA).The top losers were PT Royal Prima Tbk (PRIM), PT Dyandra Media Internasional Tbk (DYAN), PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BBTN), PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk (WSKT) and PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL).(WAH)