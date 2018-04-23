En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Depreciates 0.65%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    23 April 2018 17:56 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Depreciates 0.65%
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.65 percent or 90 points to Rp13,894 per dollar on Monday, April 23, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.59 percent or 82 points to Rp13,975 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM  Jakarta time.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.47 percent or 29.55 points to 6,308.15 on Monday, April 23, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 229 stocks were down, 143 were up and 113 were unchanged.

Some of the top losers were PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI), PT Limas Indonesia Makmur Tbk (LMAS) and PT Visi Media Asia Tbk (VIVA).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 1.4970 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv