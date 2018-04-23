JISDOR Depreciates 0.65%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.65 percent or 90 points to Rp13,894 per dollar on Monday, April 23, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.59 percent or 82 points to Rp13,975 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.47 percent or 29.55 points to 6,308.15 on Monday, April 23, 2018.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 229 stocks were down, 143 were up and 113 were unchanged.Some of the top losers were PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI), PT Limas Indonesia Makmur Tbk (LMAS) and PT Visi Media Asia Tbk (VIVA).(WAH)