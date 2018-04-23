Remittance Payments Hit Record in 2017: World Bank

Washington: Payments from immigrants back to their home countries rebounded to reach a new record in 2017 but the costs of transferring funds also increased, the World Bank said Monday.
The stronger-than-expected recovery in remittances, payments that are key to supporting the economies of many poor countries, was driven by growth in Europe, Russia and the United States, the World Bank said in a report.
President Donald Trump will take a turn as America's salesman-in-chief Friday, trying to convince a sceptical band of the glob…
The world's political and business elite headed Thursday into a compelling encounter with President Donald Trump as the United…
The United States insisted Wednesday it was not turning its back on the world as President Donald Trump prepared to sell his "…
European leaders take the stage at the Davos summit Wednesday, jostling to position themselves as a counterweight to US President …
Singapore's economy beat expectations to grow at its fastest pace in nearly four years during the third quarter, data showed T…
Crisis-plagued Venezuela suffered another blow Thursday as a committee of creditors ruled that state oil company PDVSA has default…
China has set new rules to curb risks at its policy banks, stepping up oversight of the country's financial system as Beijing …
Venezuela and the jewel of its petroleum-dependent economy, state oil company PDVSA, were declared in partial default by ratings a…
Japan notched up its seventh straight quarter of economic growth, official data showed on Wednesday, although the rate of expansio…
Standard & Poor's declared Venezuela in "selective default" Monday, after it failed to make $200 million in paym…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
The number of foreign workers stood at 85,794 people last year
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.65 percent or 90 points to Rp13,894 per dollar on Monday, April 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.47 percent or 29.55 points to 6,308.15 on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Iran banned the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by banks and financial institutions on Monday amid ongoing debate over h…
Asian markets mostly fell Monday with technology firms extending last week's sharp losses, following another plunge in Apple.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,804 per dollar on Friday, April 2…
State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno on Friday replaced Pertamina president director Elia Massa Manik after calling for …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.29 percent or 18.21 points to 6337.7 on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is government can reach its annual inflation target this year.
Chinese telecom giant ZTE vowed on Friday to fight back against a US order banning it from purchasing and using US technology for …