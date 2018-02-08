JCI Rises 0.77 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.77 points to 6,544.63 on Thursday, February 8, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 13.29 billion shares worth around 7.64 trillion rupiahs.

Furthermore, as many as 188 stocks were up, 146 were down and 140 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.15 percent or 1.69 points to 1,103.08 in the closing session.In the afternoon session, the top gainers were PT Bank Ganesha Tbk (BGTG), Pt Intan Baruprana Finance Tbk (IBFN) and PT Energi Mega Persada Tbl (ENRG).On the other hand, the top losers were PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR) and PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP).(WAH)