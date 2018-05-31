JCI Drops 0.46 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.46 percent or 27.47 points to 5,983.59 on Thursday, May 31, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.03 percent or 9.89 points to 953.59 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 12.8 billion shares worth 18.1 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 211 stocks were down, 160 were up and 127 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT PAn Brothers Tbk (PBRX), PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP), PT Buana Lintas Lautan Tbk (BULL) and PT Surya Citra Media Tbk (SCMA).The top losers were PT Multipolar Tbk (MLPL), PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR), PT Barito Paciffic Tbk (BRPT), PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) (BBTN) and PT MNC Investama Tbk (BHIT).Meanwhile, the Jakarta interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.58 percent or 81 points to Rp13,951 per dollar today.According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.69 percent or 97 points to Rp13,896 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.(WAH)