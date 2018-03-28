BI Governor Candidate Attends Fit and Proper Test

Jakarta: The House of Representatives Commission XI has summoned Bank Indonesia governor candidate Perry Warjiyo to participate in a fit and proper test.



The test was held at the Parlement Building Complex at 10:00 AM. The result will be announced at the same location at 07:00 PM.

Perry has prepared a number of strategies to boost economic growth. He also urged more job creations accross the country."We should not only push economic equality in few regions. We should push economic equality in all regions," the Bank Indonesia deputy governor said.Perry was named as Bank Indonesia governor candidate last month. He was appointed as Bank Indonesia deputy governor in 2013.(WAH)