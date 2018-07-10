China Pledges $20 billion in Loans for Arab States

Beijing: China will provide Arab states with $20 billion in loans for economic development, President Xi Jinping told top Arab officials Tuesday, as Beijing seeks to build its influence in the Middle East and Africa.
The money will be earmarked for "projects that will produce good employment opportunities and positive social impact in Arab States that have reconstruction needs," said Xi, without providing further details.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.08 percent or 62.42 points to 5,876.79 before break on Tuesday.
Asian markets rallied on Monday, extending their gains at the end of last week, following another strong US jobs report that reinf…
Shares of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi fell almost 6 percent in its trading debut in Hong Kong Monday, a long-awaited IPO overs…
A burst of US exports of soybeans, commercial aircraft and other goods drove the American trade gap to its lowest level in 18 mont…
The Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs has proposed a number of measures to reduce the growing trade deficit.
The Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Special Task Force (SKK Migas) has reported the national oil and gas lifting only reached 1.92…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.77 percent or 44.42 points to 5,694.91 on Friday, July 6, 2018.