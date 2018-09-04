En
Burger

Most Popular

Govt Will Increase Import Tariffs of 900 Commodities Soon: Sri Mulyani

Govt Will Increase Import Tariffs of 900 Commodities Soon: Sri Mulyani

Govt to Identify Potential Export Commodities

Govt to Identify Potential Export Commodities

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Govt Will Increase Import Tariffs of 900 Commodities Soon: Sri Mulyani

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    04 September 2018 12:14 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Govt Will Increase Import Tariffs of 900 Commodities Soon: Sri Mulyani
Illustration (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: The Finance Ministry will soon tariffs on 900 consumer items to reduce imports, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Tuesday.

"We will issue the ministerial regulation on Wednesday or Thursday," the former World Bank managing director said.

Baca juga
"I will visit the House of Representatives later today," she added.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo earlier instructed his economic team to curb non-essential imports. The former Jakarta governor also proposed various measures to boost foreign exchange reserves.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) Indonesia recorded a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018. Besides that, the country posted a current account deficit of $8 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018.

The rupiah surpassed Rp14,800 per dollar earlier this week. It hit its lowest level since the Asian financial crisis.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0982 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv