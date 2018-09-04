Govt Will Increase Import Tariffs of 900 Commodities Soon: Sri Mulyani

Jakarta: The Finance Ministry will soon tariffs on 900 consumer items to reduce imports, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Tuesday.



"We will issue the ministerial regulation on Wednesday or Thursday," the former World Bank managing director said.

"I will visit the House of Representatives later today," she added.President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo earlier instructed his economic team to curb non-essential imports. The former Jakarta governor also proposed various measures to boost foreign exchange reserves.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) Indonesia recorded a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018. Besides that, the country posted a current account deficit of $8 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018.The rupiah surpassed Rp14,800 per dollar earlier this week. It hit its lowest level since the Asian financial crisis.(WAH)