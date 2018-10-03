Govt Committed to Restart Economic Activities in Palu, Donggala

Jakarta: The government is ready to revitalize the economy in Palu and Donggala following Friday's earthquake and subesequent tsunami.
"Of course continuing emergency relief efforts is still our top prioritty but restarting economic activities is also our main focus," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Wednesday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the Central Sulawesi provincial administration to help the victims of toda…
A 1.5 meter-high tsunami hit the city of Palu after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Central Sulawesi province.
Authorities have revoked tsunami alerts after a magnitude 7.7 eartquake struck Central Sulawesi province.
According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earhquake triggered tsunami warnings.
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
The seven destinations include the Komodo National Park, Rinca and a number of spots for snorkeling off Labuan Bajo.
Indonesia recorded a deflation of 0.18 percent in September 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday said Bank Indonesia's decision to raise its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate can stren…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the first section of Depok-Antasari toll road in South Jakarta on Thursday. Â…
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to raise its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75 percent after a Board of Governo…
Energy and Mineral Resources deputy minister Arcandra Tahar on Tuesday said that a lack of infrastructure is one of the main cause…
The government has reaped Rp1,152.8 trillion in state revenue as of August 2018, or 60.8 percent of the target in the 2018 state b…
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo on Friday said that the weakening of rupiah only minimally influences Indonesia's i…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that Indonesia will post a deflation of 0.04 percent in September 2018.