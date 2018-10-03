Govt Committed to Restart Economic Activities in Palu, Donggala

Jakarta: The government is ready to revitalize the economy in Palu and Donggala following Friday's earthquake and subesequent tsunami.



"Of course continuing emergency relief efforts is still our top prioritty but restarting economic activities is also our main focus," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Wednesday.

"First, we want to restore security and public order. After that, we want to implement economic rebuilding programs," the former World Bank managing director added.On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed at least 1,407 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the affected regions.Earlier today, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo departed directly monitored the rescue and recovery efforts in the city of Palu. He inspected a number of quake-and-tsunami-affected areas, starting from Petobo Village, Wirabuana Hospital, to Hotel Roa-Roa.(WAH)