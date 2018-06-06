JCI Down 0.31 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.31 percent or 19.08 points to 6,069.71 on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 0.45 percent or 4.42 points to 969.46 in today's trading session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.46 percent or 27.47 points to 5,983.59 on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.92 percent or 55.46 points to 5955.59 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.94 percent or 57.27 points to 6,011.06 on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.05 percent or 3.3 points to 6,065.02 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.06 percent or 3.48 points to 6,085.31 before break on Wednesday.
While Egypt's economy is displaying the green shoots of recovery, citizens are enduring relentless price rises covering everyt…
Australia's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace at the start of this year, with exports and business inventories risin…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.23 percent or 73.97 points to 6,088.79 on Tuesday June 5, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.83 percent or 49.7 points to 6,064.52 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.52 percent or 31.23 points to 6,014.82 on Monday, June 4, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has confirmed his ministry will launch the online single submission (OS…
Indonesia recorded a month-to-month inflation of 0.21 percent in May 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 46.62 points to 6,030.2 before break on Monday.