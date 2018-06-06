JCI Down 0.31 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.31 percent or 19.08 points to 6,069.71 on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 0.45 percent or 4.42 points to 969.46 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 16.06 billion shares worth 11.44 trillion rupiahs.In addition, 173 stocks were down, 192 were up and 128 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Verena Multi Finance Tbk (VRNA), PT Ever Shine Tex Tbk (ESTI) and PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR).The top gainers were PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk (ESSA), PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTM) and PT Bekasi Asri Pemula Tbk (BAPA).Meanwhile, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points to Rp13,875 per dollar today.According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.189 percent or 27 points to Rp13,853 per dollar as of 04:58 AM EDT or 03:58 PM Jakarta time.(WAH)