RI's Economy Has Good Momentum: Sri Mulyani

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday said that the Indonesian economy will keep its good momentum.



"The Indonesian economy has a good momentum. The country has a strong sense of optimism," said the former World Bank managing director.

"The global economic will grow 3.9 percent this year. The growth will recah the same level next year," she added.The Central Statistic Agency (BPS) earlier announced a gross dometic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018. The agency also recorded a cumulative growth of 5.17 percent in the first semester of 2018."Indonesia experienced low inflation in the past three years. It provided a much needed stability for the country," she added."In order to reach our inflation target, we are committed to maintain consumer price index components namely volatile foods, administered prices and core inflation," she stated.(WAH)