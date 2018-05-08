En
Indonesia, China Agree to Increase Investment Cooperation

Suci Sedya Utami    •    08 Mei 2018 18:34 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
BKPM chief Thomas Lembong (Photo:Antara/Rosa Panggabean)

Jakarta: The Indonesia Invesment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and China Development Bank (CDB) have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen bilateral investment cooperation.

The signing ceremony was held in Jakarta last night. It was witnessed by Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

"China is one of important investors in the country," said BKPM chairman Thomas Lembong in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

Realized investments from China in Indonesia stood at USD7.8 billion in 2012-2017. It consisted of 5,365 pojectc across Indonesia.

"We will urge Chinese companies to invest in Indonesian soil," the China's head of government stated.


(WAH)

