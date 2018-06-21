En
Burger

Most Popular

JCI Down 0.21% in FIrst Session

JCI Down 0.21% in FIrst Session

Trump Orders Halt to Family Separations

Trump Orders Halt to Family Separations

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Down 0.21% in FIrst Session

   •    21 Juni 2018 12:47 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 0.21% in FIrst Session
Illustration (Photo:Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.21 percent or 12.13 points to 5,871.91 before break on Thursday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 0.53 percent or 4.92 points to 920.24 at the end of the first session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 196 stocks were down, 147 were up and 120 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG), PT Gunawan Dianjaya Steel Tbk (GDST), PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (SMGR), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk(KLBF).

The top gainers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Industri (Tbk), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP) and PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0389 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv