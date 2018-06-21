JCI Down 0.21% in FIrst Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.21 percent or 12.13 points to 5,871.91 before break on Thursday.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 0.53 percent or 4.92 points to 920.24 at the end of the first session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.85 percent or 113.07 points to 5,993.63 on Friday, June 8, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.84 percent or 51.07 points to 6,055.63 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.61 percent or 36.99 points to 6,106.7 on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.38 percent or 23.06 points to 6,092.77 before break on Thursday.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi kicked off its initial public offering Thursday but the firm is likely to pull in about $6.1 billi…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.59 points to 5,884.04 on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
European companies complain they still face a tough business climate in China despite Beijing's pledges of openness, with abou…
Slumping US industrial giant General Electric will be booted from the prestigious Dow Jones stock index next week, S&P Dow Jon…
Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks plunge on Tuesday on investors' fears that the US and China could be heading for a full-blown tr…
The US Senate defied President Donald Trump on Monday by voting to overrule his administration's deal with Chinese telecom fir…
Beijing on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of "blackmail" and warned it would retaliate in kind after the US president thre…
Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler has been arrested in connection with parent company Volkswagen's "dieselgate" em…
Fresh fears of a trade war between the world's top two economies sent Asia markets tumbling on Monday after the United States …