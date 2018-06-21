JCI Down 0.21% in FIrst Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.21 percent or 12.13 points to 5,871.91 before break on Thursday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 0.53 percent or 4.92 points to 920.24 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 196 stocks were down, 147 were up and 120 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG), PT Gunawan Dianjaya Steel Tbk (GDST), PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (SMGR), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk(KLBF).The top gainers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Industri (Tbk), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP) and PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM).(WAH)