PDIP Commemorates Its 46th Anniversary

Jokowi Instructs Police to Investigate Bomb Threats in KPK Leaders' Homes

Bulog Has Enough Rice Stocks: Jokowi

7.5% Non-Oil and Gas Export Growth Target Set for 2019

Dheri Agriesta    •    10 Januari 2019 16:31 WIB
Bulog Has Enough Rice Stocks: Jokowi
Illustration (Photo:MI/Dwi Apriani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited a State Logistics Agency (Bulog) warehouse in West Kelapa Gading, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta on Thursday, January 10, 2018.

"Compared to the previous years, our rice stocks are significantly higher this year," President Jokowi told reporters during the inspection

"According to Bulog president director Budi Waseso, rice prices have started to decrease," the media-savvy politician added.

According to the official data, consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent in December. In the meantime, food prices increased by 0.29 percent last month.

"December's inflation was primarily influenced by rising air transportation fares as well as egg and chicken meat prices," Central Statistics Agency (BPS) chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference last week.

"Rural areas recorded an inflation of 0.58 percent in December 2018," he added.


(WAH)

