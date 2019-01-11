En
En
BI Confident 2019's Inflation Target Will be Met

Husen Miftahudin    •    11 Januari 2019 18:01 WIB
macroeconomics (en)
En Business (En)
BI Confident 2019's Inflation Target Will be Met
Illustration (Photo:MI/Usman Iskandar)

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo is optimistic that 2019's annual consumer prices index will stay at 3.5 percent plus or minus one percentage point.

"If the government announces fuel price hikes, the decision will not change our calculations," Dody said.

"Rising air transportation fares will affect inflation but the hikes also will not change our estimation," Dody added.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia recorded an annual inflation of 3.13 percent in 2018. Based on the same report, the country posted an annual core inflation of 3.17 percent last year.

Last year, foodstuffs recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.41 percent. In the meantime, processed foods, beverages, cigarettes, and tobacco recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.91 percent.

In addition, housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel recorded a year-on-year inflation of 2.43 percent. On the other hand, transportation, communication and financial services recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.16 percent.


(WAH)

