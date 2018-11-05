Indonesian Economy Grows 5.17% in Q3 2018

Jakarta: Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
On the production side, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 9.19 percent. On the expenditure side, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.49%.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted that October's inflation will reach around 0.12 percent month-to-month.
The Indonesian Entrepreneurs Association (Apindo) has warned that a 8.03 percent increase in the provinical minimum wage (UMP) for…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has encouraged companies and entrepreneurs to apply for tax cuts or tax holidays.
The government collected Rp900.9 trillion in tax revenue as of September 2018, increasing by 16.8 percent compared to the same per…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
Indonesia is ready to join the 1st China International Import Expo (CIIE) that will take place in the city of Shanghai next week. …
Jakarta regional secretary Saefullah has announced that the provincial minimum wage will be raised by 8.03 percent to Rp3,940,973.…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has underlined that technological innovations should make economic activities more effici…
Indonesia and Morocco will start negotiation on preferential trade agreement (PTA) in Jakarta next month to expand bilateral…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected a lower-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter of 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to maintain its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 5.75 percent after a Board of Bovernors meeting on Tuesday.…
Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko on Thursday said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration has significan…
The Transportation Ministry is planning a meeting with PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) to discuss about the progress of the…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday held a limited cabinet meeting to discuss about the upcoming Our Ocean Conferen…