Indonesian Economy Grows 5.17% in Q3 2018

Jakarta: Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.



On the production side, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 9.19 percent. On the expenditure side, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.49%.

"Indonesian economy grew by 3.09 percent quarter-to-quarter in the third quarter of 2018," BPS head Suhariyanto said.By production, the highest growth was achieved by the Construction sector at 4.81 percent. By expenditures, the highest growth was achieved by the Exports of Goods and Services component at 8.54 percent."the Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018," he added.By production, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 8.95 percent. By expenditures, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.45%.(WAH)