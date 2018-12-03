En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Indonesia's Inflation at 0.27% in November 2018

Ilham wibowo    •    03 Desember 2018 12:22 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Indonesia's Inflation at 0.27% in November 2018
BPS chairman Suhariyanto (Photo:Medcom.id/Ilham Wibowo)

Jakarta: Central Statistics Agency (BPS) chairman Suhariyanto has announced that Indonesia's inflation in November 2018 reached 0.27 percent month-to-month.

"The year-to-date inflation reached 2.5 percent. The year-on-year inflation reached 3.23 percent," the BPS leader told a press conference on Monday.

Baca juga
"It is still under control. It is still below 3.5 percent," he added.

According to the govermment agency, as many as 70 surveyed cities experienced inflation. On the other hand, the other 12 surveyed cities experienced deflation.

The highest inflation was recorded in Merauke with 2.05 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Balikpapan with 0.01 percent.

The highest deflation was recorded in Medan with 0.64 percent, while the lowest deflation was recorded in Pematang Siantar and Pangkal Pinang with 0.01 percent.

"We still have another month this year. We hope that it is still under control," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0881 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv