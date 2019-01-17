BI Holds Its Key Rate at 6%

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to hold the BI 7-Day Reverse Repo rate at 6.00 percent after a Board of Governors meeting on Thursday, January 17, 2019.
"While also maintaining the Deposit Facility (DF) and Lending Facility (LF) rates at 5.25% and 6.75% respectively," the central bank said in a press release received by Medcom.id.
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has prediced that the country's inflation will reach around 0.53 percent month-to-m…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is confident that the annual consumer price index would stay below 3.5 …
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) stated Wednesday that the annual consumer prices index stood at 3.13 percent in 2018.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday that consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent in December 2018.
