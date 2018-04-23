Iran Bans Banks from Using Cryptocurrencies

Tehran: Iran banned the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by banks and financial institutions on Monday amid ongoing debate over how best to regulate the technology.
"The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in all the country's monetary and financial centres was banned," the central bank said in a statement overnight.
Palestinians readied Thursday for new protests along the Gaza border and Israel warned that its open-fire rules would not change a…
Nearly 170,000 people have fled after a Turkish-led assault on the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin, the UN said Friday, poin…
Syrian rebels began leaving Eastern Ghouta on Thursday, state media said, under the first such evacuation deal from the battered o…
Israel admitted for the first time Wednesday it was responsible for a top-secret 2007 air raid against a suspected Syrian nuclear …
Syria's lacerating conflict entered its eighth year Thursday with the country riven by international power struggles, as Turke…
Turkey said Tuesday its army and allied rebels had surrounded the Kurdish city of Afrin in northern Syria, raising the prospect of…
An explosion targeted Palestinian prime minister Rami Hamdallah's convoy as he arrived in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday for a rare…
Qatar National Bank, the Middle East's biggest bank, on Monday said it aimed to almost double its foreign ownership limit, nin…
Turkey on Friday called on Russia and Iran to "stop" the Syrian bombardment of the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta …
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas appeared on local television Friday to downplay concerns over his health after undergoing what …
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
The number of foreign workers stood at 85,794 people last year
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.65 percent or 90 points to Rp13,894 per dollar on Monday, April 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.47 percent or 29.55 points to 6,308.15 on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Payments from immigrants back to their home countries rebounded to reach a new record in 2017 but the costs of transferring funds …
Asian markets mostly fell Monday with technology firms extending last week's sharp losses, following another plunge in Apple.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,804 per dollar on Friday, April 2…
State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno on Friday replaced Pertamina president director Elia Massa Manik after calling for …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.29 percent or 18.21 points to 6337.7 on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is government can reach its annual inflation target this year.
Chinese telecom giant ZTE vowed on Friday to fight back against a US order banning it from purchasing and using US technology for …