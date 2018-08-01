Indonesia Posts 0.28% Inflation in July 2018

Jakarta: Indonesia recorded a month-to-month inflation of 0.28 percent in July 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.



"The year-to-date inflation stood at 2.18 percent. The year-on-year inflation stood at 3.18 percent," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said in a press conference.

"It is still under control. It is still within the target," the BPS leader told reporters.According to the agency, as many as 68 cities and regencies experienced inflation last month. In the meantime, the other 14 cities and regencies experienced deflation in the same period of time."The highest inflation was recorded in Sorong with 1.47 percent. The lowest inflation was recorded in Depok, Banyuwangi and Surabaya with 0.3 percent," the official cited the report(WAH)