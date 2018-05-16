En
Burger

Most Popular

Govt Mulls Policies to Monitor ISIS Returnees

Govt Mulls Policies to Monitor ISIS Returnees

US Spacewalkers to Swap, Check Coolers 'Leaky' and 'Frosty'

US Spacewalkers to Swap, Check Coolers 'Leaky' and 'Frosty'

Senate Panel Approves CIA Nominee Haspel despite Torture Background

Senate Panel Approves CIA Nominee Haspel despite Torture Background

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Rises 2.25 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    16 Mei 2018 16:52 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Rises 2.25 Points
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Vitalis Yoga Trisna)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.06 percent or 2.25 points to 5,841.46 on Wedneesday, May 16, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.01 percent or 0.12 points to 935.47 in today's trading session.

Baca juga
According to RTI infokom, today's transaction volume was 10.31 billion shares worth 10.53 trillion rupiah.

In addition, as many as 153 stocks were up, 214 were down and 122 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT Royal Prima Tbk (PRIM) and PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI).

The top losers were PT Medikaloka Hermina Tbk (HEAL), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI).



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 3.2766 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv