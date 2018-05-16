JCI Rises 2.25 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.06 percent or 2.25 points to 5,841.46 on Wedneesday, May 16, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.01 percent or 0.12 points to 935.47 in today's trading session.

According to RTI infokom, today's transaction volume was 10.31 billion shares worth 10.53 trillion rupiah.In addition, as many as 153 stocks were up, 214 were down and 122 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT Royal Prima Tbk (PRIM) and PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI).The top losers were PT Medikaloka Hermina Tbk (HEAL), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI).(WAH)