Budget Deficit Expected to Reach Below 2.19% in 2018

Jakarta: The Finance Ministry strongly believes the government budget deficit will reach below 2.19 percent in the end of 2018.
"We will maintain our government budget deficit at below 2.19 percent," said Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati at Shangrila Hotel on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Indonesia posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.06 percent in the first quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agency…
The State Logistics Agency (Bulog) will cooperate with law enforcement agencies to monitor food staple prices.
Jakarta posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.06 percent in April 2018, Bank Indonesia announced Thursday.
Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.1 percent in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
The New State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi "Buwas" Waseso will ensure food logistics ahead of Ramada…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold a final assessment meeting to pick the new State Logistics Agency (Bulog) presi…
The number of foreign workers stood at 85,794 people last year
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is government can reach its annual inflation target this year.
Supreme Court chief Hatta Ali has inaugurated Dody Budy Waluyo as the new Bank Indonesia deputy governor.
Indonesia posted a trade surplus of USD1.09 billion in March 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
Bagi pengidap maag, kafein bisa menjadi pemicu maag kambuh.
Proses penuaan yang dialami setiap orang tidak sama. Ada yang berjalan lebih lambat, dan ada ya…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.53 percent or 74 points to Rp14,094 per dollar on Wednesday, May …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.06 percent or 2.25 points to 5,841.46 on Wedneesday, May 16, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 44 points to Rp14,020 per dollar on Tuesday, May 15…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.04 points to 5,838.12 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.62 billion in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Tuesday.
Struggling Japanese conglomerate Toshiba said Tuesday it had bounced back into the black after a disastrous year and will avoid a …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.51 percent or 72 points to Rp13,976 per dollar on Monday, May 14,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.16 percent or 9.68 points to 5947.16 on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Japan Airlines (JAL) on Monday announced plans to launch a budget airline, hoping to take advantage of an expected expansion in th…
US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was working with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to prevent telecom giant ZTE from goi…