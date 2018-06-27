En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Down 0.65 Percent

   •    27 Juni 2018 17:59 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 0.65 Percent
Illustration (Photo:Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.65 percent or 38.1 points to 5,787.55 on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 1.06 percent or 9.65 points to 901 in today's trading.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.95 billion shares worth 7.37 trillion rupiahs.

As many as 206 stocks were down, 171 were up and 114 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA) and PT Delta Dunia Makmur.

The top gainers were PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL), PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI) and PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk (CLEO).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0665 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv