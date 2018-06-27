JCI Down 0.65 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.65 percent or 38.1 points to 5,787.55 on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 1.06 percent or 9.65 points to 901 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.95 billion shares worth 7.37 trillion rupiahs.As many as 206 stocks were down, 171 were up and 114 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA) and PT Delta Dunia Makmur.The top gainers were PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL), PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI) and PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk (CLEO).(WAH)