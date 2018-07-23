Indonesia's Exports Still Trailing Behind Others: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has warned that Indonesia's export and investment growths are still trailing behing its neighbouring countries.



"We are still trailing behind our neighbouring countries. We are still way behind Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Thailand," said Jokowi at Hotel Grand Sahid Jaya, Jl. Jenderal Sudirman, Central Jakarta on Sunday, July 22, 2018.

"They are currently exploring about artificial intelligence, hyperloop or space age. We are still stuck with our problems," Jokowi added.The former Jakarta governor urged all stakeholders to boost export activities. He also encouraged all political groups to support strategic infrastructure projects."Our main asset is unity. The current global condition is worrying," the media-savvy politician underlined.Indonesia will hold the historic simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates next month.(WAH)