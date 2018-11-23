Market Operations Prepared to Stabilize Food Prices

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs on Friday said the government have prepared market operations to stabilize food prices ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.



"We have enough rice supplies. We are preparing market operations," Darmin said.

"As long as the measure is effective, the prices will be stable," he added.In October, the consumer prices went up 0.28 percent. In the meantime, the annual consumer price inflation increased to 3.16 percent.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), as many as 66 surveyed cities experienced inflation. On the other hand, the other 16 surveyed cities experienced deflation.The highest inflation was recorded in Pare-Pare with 2.7 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Cilegon with 0.01 percent.The highest deflation was recorded in Bengkulu with 0.74 percent, while the lowest deflation was recorded in Tangerang with 0.01 percent.(WAH)