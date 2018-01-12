En
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    12 Januari 2018 19:28 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Slips to 6,370
Illustration (Photo:Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.26 percent, or 16.27 points, to 6,370.07 on Friday, january 12, 2018.

According to RTI, the transaction volume was about 14.31 billion shares worth around 7.1 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 199 stocks were down, 149 were up and 132 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) slipped by 0.23 percentt, or 2.45 points, to 1,082.52 at the end of the afternoon session.

In the second session, the top losers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI), PT Capital Financial Indonesia Tbk (CASA) and PT Darma Henwa Tbk (DEWA).

On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Timah (Persero) Tbk (TINS), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM) and PT Bank Panin Dubai Syariah Tbk (PNBS).


(WAH)

