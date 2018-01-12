JCI Slips to 6,370

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.26 percent, or 16.27 points, to 6,370.07 on Friday, january 12, 2018.
According to RTI, the transaction volume was about 14.31 billion shares worth around 7.1 trillion rupiahs.
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed on Tuesday at its highest level since November 1991, with traders buoyed by an apparent …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.34 percent or 21.87 points to 6,363.54 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.5 percent or 31.67 points to 6,385.4 on Monday, January 8, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.13 percent or 8.23 points to 6,362.02 before break on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.98 percent, or 61.42 points, to 6,353.74 on Friday, January 5, 2018.
The Jakarta composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.09 percent, or 5.83 points, to 6,298.15 before break on Friday.…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.04 percent, or 2.76 points, to 6,254.24 on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.2 percent, or 12.44 points, to 6,239.04 before break on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.38 percent, or 87.76 points to 6,251.48 on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.26 percent, or 16.42 points, to 6,339.24 on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The central government, Papua provincial administration and Mimika regency administration have signed an agremeent on the divestme…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla met with Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution to discuss the planned e-commerce t…
In a makeshift bamboo clinic, small children struggle to draw breath through surgical masks, victims of a forgotten but dead…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.002 percent or 0.0097 points to 6,386 before break on Friday.
The German economy grew 2.2 percent in 2017, enjoying its fastest rate of expansion since 2011, official data for Europe's top…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.16 percent or 22 points to Rp13,427 per dollar on Thursday, Janua…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.24 percent or 15.17 points to 6,386.34 on Thursday, January 11, 2017.
China's premier expects economic growth of around 6.9 percent for 2017, as he saw a "better than expected" outlook f…
Canada is bracing for a possible US withdrawal from the tripartite North American Free Trade Agreement, a source said Wednesday, a…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.03 percent or 1.97 points to 6,371.17 on Wednesday, January 10, 2017.