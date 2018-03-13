En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

US-ASEAN Business Council Praises Indonesia's Economic Reform

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    13 Maret 2018 15:41 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En Business (En)
US-ASEAN Business Council Praises Indonesia's Economic Reform
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Asep Fathulrahman)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the US-ASEAN Business Council delegation at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday morning.

"They are very satisfied with our progress," Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said.

Baca juga
In the past few years, the current overnment has issued series of economic policy packages to boost economic activities. In addition, the Jokowi administration has started hundreds of infrastructure projects to attract more investments.

"All of them are very positive. We are very committed," Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita said.

Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.07 percent last year, while the country's ease of doing business ranking jumped to 72 in the 2018 Ease of Doing Business index.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0515 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv