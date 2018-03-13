US-ASEAN Business Council Praises Indonesia's Economic Reform

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the US-ASEAN Business Council delegation at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday morning.



"They are very satisfied with our progress," Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said.

In the past few years, the current overnment has issued series of economic policy packages to boost economic activities. In addition, the Jokowi administration has started hundreds of infrastructure projects to attract more investments."All of them are very positive. We are very committed," Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita said.Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.07 percent last year, while the country's ease of doing business ranking jumped to 72 in the 2018 Ease of Doing Business index.(WAH)