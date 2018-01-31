JISDOR Depreciates 0.11%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.11 percent or 15 points from Rp13,398 per dollar to Rp13,413 per dollar on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.36 percent or 48 points from Rp13,434 per dollar to Rp13,386 per dollar today.

he Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.46 percent or 30.14 points to 6,605.63 in the afternoon session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 22.64 billion shares worth around 13.11 trillion rupiahs.Moreover, as many as 203 stocks were up, 158 were down and 122 were unchanged.(WAH)