JCI Rises 0.162%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.555 points or 0.162 percent to 5,914.933 on Monday, October 9, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 6.31 billion shares worth around 4.55 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, 148 stocks were up, 165 were down and 131 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 1.27 points or 0.129 percent to 985.948 at the end of the afternoon session.The top gainers were PT Ancora Indonesia Resources Tbk (OKAS), PT Protech Mitra Perkasa Tbk (OASA), PT Arthavest Tbk (ARTA), PT JAPFA Tbk (JPFA) and PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA).The top losers PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Nusa Konstruksi Enjiniring Tbk (DGIK), PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP), PT Puradelta Lestari Tbk (DMAS), PT MEdco Energi International Tbk (MEDC).(WAH)