RI's External Debt Reaches USD321.7 Billion in February

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's external debt reached USD321.7 billion in February 2017.



The external debt growth reached 2.7 percent year-on-year in February 2017. It reached 3.6 percent year on year in January 2017.

"The deceleration was influenced by slower public sector external debt growth and declining private sector external debt growth," Bank Indonesia spokesperson Tirta Segara said on Monday.The public sector external debt growth reached 10.3 percent year-on-year in February 2017. It reached 12.4 percent year-on-year in January 2017.The private sector external debt growth reached four percent year-on-year in February 2017. It reached four percent year-on-year in January 2017.(WAH)