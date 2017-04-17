En
Burger
RI's External Debt Reaches USD321.7 Billion in February

Eko Nordiansyah    •    17 April 2017 23:05 WIB
finance and money
En Business (En)
RI's External Debt Reaches USD321.7 Billion in February
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's external debt reached USD321.7 billion in February 2017.

The external debt growth reached 2.7 percent year-on-year in February 2017. It reached 3.6 percent year on year in January 2017.

"The deceleration was influenced by slower public sector external debt growth and declining private sector external debt growth," Bank Indonesia spokesperson Tirta Segara said on Monday.

The public sector external debt growth reached 10.3 percent year-on-year in February 2017. It reached 12.4 percent year-on-year in January 2017.

The private sector external debt growth reached four percent year-on-year in February 2017. It reached four percent year-on-year in January 2017.


(WAH)

