Indonesia Has Entered Low Inflation Era: Jokowi

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 2017 Inflation Control Coordination Meeting at Grand Shaid Hotel in Tanah abang, Central Jakarta on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
The national-level coordinating meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, government officials and regional leaders.
The government believes the country's inflation rate will reach below 0.5 percent this month.
Bank Indonesia on Friday revealed that the country's inflation rate reached 0.5 percent month-on-month at the second week of J…
The government has set out policy measures to lower food prices ahead of Lebaran holidays.
The Strategic Food Price Information Center (PHIPS) was officially launched at the Bank Indonesia Office Complex in Gambir, Centra…
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country's inflation reached 0.39 percent in May 2017.
Bank Indonesia reported the country's inflation rate reached 0.3-0.4 percent in the third week of May.
Bank Indonesia has predicted that the country's inflation rate can reach 0.27 percent month-on-month and 4.20 percent year-on-…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Tuesday announced that the country's inflation rate reached 0.09 percent in April 2017.
Bank Indonesia recorded that Indonesia's inflation rate reached 0.08 percent in the fourth week of April 2017.
The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country recorded 0.02 percent deflation in March.
Ada delapan manfaat oatmeal yang perlu Anda ketahui.
Selain rutin mengikuti sesi latihan dan menghadapi padatnya jadwal pertandingan, beberapa pemain bol…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.733 points or 0.340 percent to 5,819.939 points in the end of the first session …
Indonesia President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received World bank President Jim Yong Kim at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate depreciated by 14 points to Rp13,334 per dollar on Wednesday, July 26, 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 13.329 points or 0.229 percent to 5,800.206 points on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the investment realization in Indonesia grew by 12.7 percent to Rp170,9 tri…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 6.890 points or 0.120 percent to 5,820.522 points in the end of the first session o…
The government will carefully promote the controversial rupiah redenomination program, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawat…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged government agencies to accelerate mass transportation projects.
Indonesia's Bank Indonesia on Tuesday revealed that the country's inflation rate may reach 0.18 percent month-on-month thi…
The World Bank President Jim Yong Kim attended the Indonesian Infrastructure Forum at Fairmont Hotel in Senayan, South Jakarta on …