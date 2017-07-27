En
Indonesia Has Entered Low Inflation Era: Jokowi

JCI Rises 19 Points in Morning Session

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    27 Juli 2017 12:35 WIB
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 2017 Inflation Control Coordination Meeting at Grand Shaid Hotel in Tanah abang, Central Jakarta on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

The national-level coordinating meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, government officials and regional leaders.

"We have entered the low inflation era," the former Jakarta governor said.

"We should improve the public purchasing power," the PDIP politician added.

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported the country's inflation rate reached 0.69 month-to-month and 4.37 percent year-on-year in July 2017.

The goverment revised the inflation target to 4.3 percent in the 2017 amended state budget drat from four percent in the 2017 main state budget.


(WAH)

